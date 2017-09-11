New United Supermarkets location will feature a bar inside

Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.
The new United Supermarkets location at 4th and Milwaukee will have an addition not seen in Lubbock before.
