New United Supermarkets location will feature a bar inside

The new United Supermarkets location at 4th and Milwaukee will have an addition not seen in Lubbock before.

The grocery chain has confirmed that the store will have a bar inside.

United will call the area Taphouse 16 and will feature a mixture of craft beers and wine.

The company's Market Street store in Flower Mound near Dallas has a similar location.

The new bar is allowed under new TABC rules that went into effect earlier this month.

The store is set to open in early October.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.