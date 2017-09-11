Heat returns to West Texas this week

The heat is returning to West Texas this week, at least through Friday.

Out of the last 42 days, only 13 have been at 90 degrees or higher. The rest have been in the mild 80s.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees, followed by highs in the low 90s and by Friday into the mid to upper 90s under sunny skies.

Dry southwest winds could help to bump those temps to the upper 90s by Thursday and again on Friday. As for the nighttime lows they will stay in the upper 50s until later in the week, then move to the low 60s over the weekend.

The weekend will also bring a chance of rain to West Texas and cooler temps for the area. Some thunderstorms may also be possible Saturday through Monday.

Rain chances may stay in the forecast beginning over the weekend and extending into next week.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.