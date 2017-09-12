Child's body found at Buffalo Springs Lake

The search has ended for a 1-year-old child who went missing after a boat crash Sunday afternoon at Buffalo Springs Lake. The child's body was found around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office is on the scene.

Officials say the lake is open again for public use.

Texas Game Warden Captain Aryn Corley said nine people were hospitalized or treated for their injuries after the two boats collided around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. They do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision at this time, but the accident is still under investigation.

They tell us some of the injured were on the boats after the collision and some were ejected.

Two patients are still at UMC as of Tuesday. Four have been released.

Search and rescue teams searched by air and by water. Teams searched the lake with sonar while a volunteer pilot provided support with a helicopter. The search was complicated by the rough terrain - trees, rocks and old home foundations.

Officials with the Game Warden say air support found the child's body.

The name of the child and the names of the people involved in the crash have not been released at this time.

A fund has been set up for the family of the child. Anyone who wishes to contribute needs to contact Warren Johnson at Buffalo Springs Lake for more information. The main number to the lake is (806) 747-3353.

