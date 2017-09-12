Police issue murder warrants for suspects in 2012 murder

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department Person Crimes Unit have secured two warrants for the 2012 murder of 23-year-old Travondrick Ward.

On Friday, September 8th, murder warrants were issued for 25-year-old Terrence Javance Shelby and 24-year-old Lester Lee Patterson. Shelby is currently serving a sentence for Federal charges at the U.S. Penitentiary –High Security in Florence, Colorado. Patterson is serving a sentence at the TDCJ Darrington Unit in Rosharon, Texas for aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

Back on July 7, 2012, just after midnight, officers responded to the 1900 block of 66th Street where they found Travondrick Ward lying on the road with a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Despite hitting roadblocks over the last five years, the investigators continued to actively work the case and follow up on information and various tips about the murder.

"There is no greater responsibility an investigator has than working on a murder case. Solving the case provides justice for the victim, their families and the community," said Detective Brandon Price who was assigned the case last December. "For that reason, we constantly work on the cold cases to develop leads and determine the truth, regardless of how many years have passed."

Through the extensive investigation, investigators were able to gather enough information to secure murder warrants for Shelby and Patterson.

Both murder warrants come with a $200,000 bond.

