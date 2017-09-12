TRAFFIC ALERT: Single-car rollover in Plainview, Olton Road & Ke - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: Single-car rollover in Plainview, Olton Road & Kermit

Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) -

First responders are on the scene of a single-car rollover at Olton Road/Highway 70 at Kermit Street.

The driver called 911 to say she couldn't get out of her seat belt.

The road is blocked westbound while they flip the car, meaning people can't get to McDonald's or Sonic. Eastbound is down to one lane.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly