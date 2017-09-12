TSA finds loaded firearm at Lubbock airport checkpoint

The Transportation Security Administration has issued a reminder about firearm guidelines after finding a loaded weapon in a passenger's carry-on bag.

The .380 caliber Smith & Wesson was detected in a carry-on bag during checkpoint x-ray screening on Sept. 11.

Airport police took the weapon and questioned the passenger, who was allowed to continue.

No criminal charges have been announced as of Tuesday.

TSA reminds passengers that firearms can only be transported in a checked bag that is declared to the airline at the ticket counter and properly packed in a locked, hard-sided container. Firearm parts, ammunition, and realistic replicas also are not allowed through checkpoints, but can be transported in checked bags.

Nationwide, TSA officers found 3,391 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2016, which was a 28 percent increase over 2015. In calendar year 2016, eight firearms were found at the LBB checkpoint.

TSA has the authority to levy a civil penalty of up to $11,000 against a passenger who brings a firearm to the checkpoint. The average penalty for a loaded firearm is $3,000, and the average for an unloaded is $1,500. For more information, visit the prohibited items and firearms and ammunition pages at tsa.gov.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.