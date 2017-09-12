Man indicted on charges, accused of punching his 6-week-old baby in face

An 18-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of injury to a child after being accused of punching his 6-week-old baby on June 6, 2017, and sending the child to the emergency room.

According to court documents, the child had a fractured skull, bruising on her face and bleeding in her brain and eye.

In July, the 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother were indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other. They are both being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center, each on a $100,000 bond.

Ashley Liford, 36, and Matthew Liford, 18, are both charged with prohibited sexual conduct with a relative.

During the investigation, they discovered that Matthew's adoptive mother Ashley is also the mother of his child.

Court documents show Matthew and Ashley have two children together.

There are additional charges against Ashley from October 2016 for second-degree felony count of sexual assault of a child. Court documents show that Matthew was 16 years old when she and Matthew had their first child.

Reports say the children are currently in foster care.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.