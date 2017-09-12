Texas Tech's Gabriela Talaba ranked No. 2 in preseason poll - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Tech's Gabriela Talaba ranked No. 2 in preseason poll

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Gabriela Talaba (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Gabriela Talaba (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Texas Tech Senior Gabriela Talaba has earned the highest preseason ranking in program history as she is No. 2 in the Oracle/ITA Division I Preseason rankings.

Talaba earns the lofty mark after having a super Junior season where she finished ranked No. 8, which is the highest individual final ranking in Texas Tech history.

"I can't be prouder of the work Gabriela has put in this summer," Head Coach Todd Petty said in a Texas Tech press release. "She is well deserving of this honor, but understands it's early and she must work to continue to fill the gap in her game.

Texas Tech commences the Fall schedule this weekend at the Midland Invitational.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • KliffNotes: Heading into Arizona State game

    KliffNotes: Heading into Arizona State game

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-09-13 00:24:56 GMT
    KliffNotes (Source: KCBD Graphic)KliffNotes (Source: KCBD Graphic)

    Coach Kingsbury has a message for fans ahead of Saturday's game against Arizona State: "We know it's a good football team coming in here. We know it'll take our best shot to beat them," Kingsbury said. "It's a night game. We need it to be packed, need it to be loud, need it to be rocking. They had a great atmosphere last year, so we hope all those things are going our way and that we can execute at a high level."

    Coach Kingsbury has a message for fans ahead of Saturday's game against Arizona State: "We know it's a good football team coming in here. We know it'll take our best shot to beat them," Kingsbury said. "It's a night game. We need it to be packed, need it to be loud, need it to be rocking. They had a great atmosphere last year, so we hope all those things are going our way and that we can execute at a high level."

  • Team Luke Tennis Classic returns for second year

    Team Luke Tennis Classic returns for second year

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:50:40 GMT
    Source: KCBD PhotoSource: KCBD Photo

    Professional tennis returns to Lubbock starting this Saturday as the Team Luke Foundation is holding their 2nd annual Team Luke Classic as the McLeod Tennis Center.

    Professional tennis returns to Lubbock starting this Saturday as the Team Luke Foundation is holding their 2nd annual Team Luke Classic as the McLeod Tennis Center.

  • Texas Tech's Gabriela Talaba ranked No. 2 in preseason poll

    Texas Tech's Gabriela Talaba ranked No. 2 in preseason poll

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:30:53 GMT

    Texas Tech Senior Gabriela Talaba has earned the highest preseason ranking in program history as she is No. 2 in the Oracle/ITA Division I Preseason rankings.

    Texas Tech Senior Gabriela Talaba has earned the highest preseason ranking in program history as she is No. 2 in the Oracle/ITA Division I Preseason rankings.

    •   
Powered by Frankly