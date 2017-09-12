Texas Tech's Gabriela Talaba ranked No. 2 in preseason poll

Coach Kingsbury has a message for fans ahead of Saturday's game against Arizona State: "We know it's a good football team coming in here. We know it'll take our best shot to beat them," Kingsbury said. "It's a night game. We need it to be packed, need it to be loud, need it to be rocking. They had a great atmosphere last year, so we hope all those things are going our way and that we can execute at a high level."
Coach Kingsbury has a message for fans ahead of Saturday's game against Arizona State: "We know it's a good football team coming in here. We know it'll take our best shot to beat them," Kingsbury said. "It's a night game. We need it to be packed, need it to be loud, need it to be rocking. They had a great atmosphere last year, so we hope all those things are going our way and that we can execute at a high level."
Professional tennis returns to Lubbock starting this Saturday as the Team Luke Foundation is holding their 2nd annual Team Luke Classic as the McLeod Tennis Center.
Professional tennis returns to Lubbock starting this Saturday as the Team Luke Foundation is holding their 2nd annual Team Luke Classic as the McLeod Tennis Center.
Texas Tech Senior Gabriela Talaba has earned the highest preseason ranking in program history as she is No. 2 in the Oracle/ITA Division I Preseason rankings.
Texas Tech Senior Gabriela Talaba has earned the highest preseason ranking in program history as she is No. 2 in the Oracle/ITA Division I Preseason rankings.
When the Texas Tech Red Raiders go on the road for the first time this season to visit Houston on Sept. 23, it will be an early 11 a.m. kickoff at TDECU Stadium.
When the Texas Tech Red Raiders go on the road for the first time this season to visit Houston on Sept. 23, it will be an early 11 a.m. kickoff at TDECU Stadium.
With the bye week in the rear-view mirror, the Red Raiders are focused on the Arizona State Sun Devils.
With the bye week in the rear-view mirror, the Red Raiders are focused on the Arizona State Sun Devils.