Texas Tech's Gabriela Talaba ranked No. 2 in preseason poll

Texas Tech Senior Gabriela Talaba has earned the highest preseason ranking in program history as she is No. 2 in the Oracle/ITA Division I Preseason rankings.

Talaba earns the lofty mark after having a super Junior season where she finished ranked No. 8, which is the highest individual final ranking in Texas Tech history.

"I can't be prouder of the work Gabriela has put in this summer," Head Coach Todd Petty said in a Texas Tech press release. "She is well deserving of this honor, but understands it's early and she must work to continue to fill the gap in her game.

Texas Tech commences the Fall schedule this weekend at the Midland Invitational.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.