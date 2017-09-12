Team Luke Tennis Classic returns for second year

Professional tennis returns to Lubbock starting this Saturday as the Team Luke Foundation is holding their 2nd annual Team Luke Classic as the McLeod Tennis Center.

It's a pro-circuit women's tennis event and admission is free to the public.

Qualifying starts Sept. 16 and wraps up with the doubles final on Sept. 22 and the Singles final on Sept. 23.

The Team Luke Classic is the only professional tennis tournament in West Texas. Texas Tech Women's Tennis Coach Todd Petty says it's great action for a great cause.

"All the proceeds go to the Team Luke Foundation. Luke means so much to this community. The opportunity to bring this level of tennis to Lubbock, Texas and Texas Tech on these courts is such an awesome opportunity. Our winner last year played in the main draw at the French Open and U.S. Open this year so it's a great opportunity to see some of the up and coming stars that will make it big in the future."

The total prize money for this event is $25,000. Last year the tournament brought in $65,000 for the Team Luke Foundation. The foundation is named after Luke Siegel, who had serious brain trauma from a golf cart accident in 2015. Coach Petty is thrilled to be involved.

"That the main purpose when we put this together last year. It was to help the Siegel family and as we've transitioned into the Team Luke Foundation, it's to help others in the community and around the State."

Each day of the event, there will be free activities, including clinics as well as daily action.

For more information about the event and event times, visit www.teamlukefoundation.com or www.facebook.com/teamluketennisclassic.

