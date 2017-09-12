KliffNotes: Heading into Arizona State game

The Red Raiders are ready to get back on the field after a week 2 bye week.

On Tuesday, the big topic at the news conference was the defense and how they struggled against the "Sparky" formation last season.

"I think we've taken a long, hard look at that," Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "I think after last year, the problems that gave us, we've definitely had some focus on that, and hopefully we can do a better job of slowing that down this season."

The turnover margin, besides Kalen Ballage's eight touchdowns, was the main difference in last year's game. Coach Kingsbury knows they must win that battle and contain Arizona State's dual-threat quarterback.

"I think last year he probably played one of the best games we had played against us as far as accuracy and moving around, extending plays and not turning the ball over," Kingsbury said. "I thought he had a heck of a game last year, and he looks good this year. I know they had a couple protection lapses here and there the first two games, but he can get out and he can hurt you with his legs. He's an accurate passer. So, I'm really impressed with him."

Another major difference, this year's game will be played under the lights of Jones AT&T Stadium. Coach Kingsbury has a special message to the Red Raider faithful.

"We know it's a good football team coming in here. We know it'll take our best shot to beat them," Kingsbury said. "It's a night game. We need it to be packed, need it to be loud, need it to be rocking. They had a great atmosphere last year, so we hope all those things are going our way and that we can execute at a high level."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.