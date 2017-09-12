Summer temps and sunshine in the forecast through Friday

Hot temps and sunshine are in the forecast through Friday.

Tuesday's high was a hot 97 degrees in Lubbock, just three degrees short of the record of 100 degrees.

More heat is likely for all of west Texas until Saturday. Daytime temperatures will climb to an average of 93-97 degrees Wednesday through Friday.

In addition, the nighttime lows will be warmer as they settle in around the 60 degree mark. That's in comparison with lows over the last few weeks in the mid to upper 50s.

The weekend temps will cool as clouds and moisture returns to the region keeping the afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Along with the cooler temps, rain chances return to the region late Friday and will continue into early next week. Some storms will be possible overnight Friday into Saturday and again on Sunday. That includes a chance of some showers or storms during the Tech game on Saturday night.

