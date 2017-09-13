How to know if you were affected by the Equifax breach

Over 143 million Americans, or half of the countries population, was affected by the Equifax data breach.

To first find out if you were exposed, you can visit: https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/. This is the free service that Equifax is offering everyone for one year.

You are also recommended to sign up for Fraud Alerts from the other two main credit agencies, including Experian and TransUnion, both of these are free to use.

Also consider paying for an identity theft monitoring service, which will add that extra layer of protection.

And don't forget to setup fraud alerts on you bank and credit cards if you don't already have them.

Additionally, consider freezing your credit report so companies you already do business with are the only ones who have access. However, note that this will only stop hackers from adding any new accounts, but this won't stop them from making changes to an existing account. Also, you will need to unfreeze the account if, and when, you do a legitimate credit check.

Make sure to stay updated on your accounts, so you know right away if anything was changed, or added.

