How to know if you were affected by the Equifax breach

Schools have been placed in lockdown amid reports of shots fired at a Washington high school Wednesday.
Schools have been placed in lockdown amid reports of shots fired at a Washington high school Wednesday.
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
Sept. 13 would have been Madison Coe's 15th birthday, so to honor her memory family members will host a balloon release at 7:30 p.m. at 18th St. and Kirby Ave.
Sept. 13 would have been Madison Coe's 15th birthday, so to honor her memory family members will host a balloon release at 7:30 p.m. at 18th St. and Kirby Ave.
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.
Crews from the Levelland and West Carlisle Fire Departments responded to a Tuesday afternoon vehicle fire on East Highwy 114.
Crews from the Levelland and West Carlisle Fire Departments responded to a Tuesday afternoon vehicle fire on East Highwy 114.