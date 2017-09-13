Pay it Forward with a fresh cup of coffee

What better way to start the day than with a fresh cup of coffee?

This week KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union Pay it Forward to people out on the street near Texas Tech's campus with a Starbucks gift card.

Whether you're headed to work, class, or just starting your day, we hope to make it a little brighter!

If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.

