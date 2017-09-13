Lubbock police searching for robbery suspect

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who is suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven store on Aug. 8 at 2608 Ave. Q.

The man is described as a Hispanic male who was, at the time, wearing a red baseball cap, according to an LPD Facebook video. While the man was robbing the store an employee attempted to stop the supsect, but he threatened that employee with a large rock.

Anyone with any information about the man is asked to call LPD's Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

