Gov. Abbott announces website to aid in Harvey rebuilding effort

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that the Governor's Commission to Rebuild Texas was going to launch a new website to give real-time updates on resources for rebuilding efforts around the state.

The website, www.RebuildTexas.Today, will give information for local officials in the various communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey, according to a news release from the governors office. This commission is led by John Sharp, Texas A&M University chancellor, and is overseeing response and relief efforts between state and local officials.

“We are working diligently to ensure local officials get everything they need for their communities as quickly as possible,” Abbott said in the release. “We will act swiftly and cut through red tape to rebuild the Gulf Coast region even stronger than before. And we will improve the lives of all Texans by ensuring the continuing economic pre-eminence of the Lone Star State.”

