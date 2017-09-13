Family hosts balloon release for Madison Coe Wednesday night - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Family hosts balloon release for Madison Coe Wednesday night

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Madison Coe (Source: Family members) Madison Coe (Source: Family members)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Sept. 13 would have been Madison Coe's 15th birthday, so to honor her memory family members will host a balloon release at 7:30 p.m. at 18th St. and Kirby Ave.

Coe was killed during the summer while reaching to unplug her cell phone from an extension cord while she was in the bathtub. 

Organizers of the event are asking people to bring balloons to the event.

A family member sent us this statement on Thursday: "I would like to send a message of thanks to everyone. Our family is so grateful to have the connections and friends that we do. The amount of continuous love and support has been just overwhelming. Though the last two months have been hard without Maddie, we are blessed with the years we had with her, and are amazed at the lives she's impacted. Thank you to everyone who has been with us the last two months, and those that will continue through the years. We love you all so much."

RELATED STORY: Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

RELATED STORY: Police, parents release photo taken by teen before she was electrocuted in bathtub

