Family to host balloon release for teen killed over summer

Sept. 13 would have been Madison Coe's 15th birthday, so to honor her memory family members will host a balloon release at 7:30 p.m. at 18th St. and Kirby Ave.

Coe was killed during the summer after her cellphone and it's charger fell into the bathtub she was in while with her grandparents in Lovington, NM.

Organizers of the event are asking people to bring balloons to the event.

