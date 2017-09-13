West Carlisle, Levelland FD put out Tuesday car fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

West Carlisle, Levelland FD put out Tuesday car fire

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Levelland Fire Department Facebook Source: Levelland Fire Department Facebook
Source: Levelland Fire Department Facebook Source: Levelland Fire Department Facebook
Source: Levelland Fire Department Facebook Source: Levelland Fire Department Facebook
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

Crews from the Levelland and West Carlisle Fire Departments responded to a Tuesday afternoon vehicle fire on East Highwy 114.

 There were no injuries reported at the scene and at the time there are no details as to what caused the incident. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly