Weekend break-ins in Brownfield thought to be related

A string of break-ins in Brownfield have prompted this city's police department to seek the public's help in finding whoever is responsible for vandalizing buildings near the same neighborhood.

Brownfield News first reported on the incidents Wednesday saying police reports indicate the break-ins happened around the same time Saturday morning.

The first was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Terry County Interfaith Center located at 101 South D Street, where an employee said there was a broken window near the front door and on the northern side of the building. That employee also said there were suspicious items including a gold doorknob, a small baggy containing coins and a phone charger, a gray hoodie and a can of bean dip.

Hours later police were called to the First United Methodist Church at 1004 E. Broadway with reports of a glass door being broken.

After than there was another call saying someone had broken into Brownfield Middle School. After officers checked the scene they found a pair of laptops, 10 iPad minis and two digital cameras were stolen.

They are now in the process of evaluating surveillance footage. But anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 806-637-2511.

