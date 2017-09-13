Barnes and Noble to host signing for Karin McCay's first children's book

Marvin and the Giant Bubble available now.

For years, Karin McCay has anchored the evening newscasts and brought viewers the latest health reports on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

Her stories have won awards, including Murrows and an Emmy.

What you may not know, is even in her free time, McCay writes.

When McCay's daughter, Morgan, and her family moved to Germany, McCay began mailing stories to her grandchildren.

"My daughter would tell me problems you know, sibling rivalry, they weren't sharing, Retief had to be first at any cost, so I would mail them stories to help. I never thought they would end up published," McCay said.

There are lots of Magic Mommy Stories, all in colorful notebooks sent to her grandchildren for birthdays and different occasions.

McCay said Morgan encouraged her to send those stories to a publisher.

"I was lucky and notified within a few days that they wanted to publish the first one, 'Marvin and the Giant Bubble'," McCay said.

"Marvin and the Giant Bubble" is the first book in the Magic Mommy Series.

Two more of those books are already under contract.

McCay's second book, "Marvin and the Surprise Package", will be available this fall.

As an ambassador for the Children's Miracle Network, McCay is donating all of the proceeds from her first book to CMN.

"Marvin and the Giant Bubble" is available now at multiple retailers, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon.

McCay will be signing books at Lubbock's Barnes and Noble on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.

