Texas Tech prepares for tough slate on East Coast - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Red Raiders face Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina and Georgia Southern on roadtrip

Texas Tech prepares for tough slate on East Coast

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
Provided by Texas Tech Athletics Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech volleyball team will take on a slew of power conference opponents this weekend in its final tune up before Big 12 play starting next week.

The Red Raiders visit Athens, Ga., for a matchup with Georgia on Thursday. Then Tech heads to the Clemson Challenge facing Clemson on Friday. On Saturday, it's a doubleheader featuring South Carolina and Georgia Southern.

With trips to the Gulf of Mexico and the West Coast already under its belt, Texas Tech heads to the East Coast to challenge an SEC opponent for the first time since 2010. Similarly, Tech’s match against Clemson will mark its first against an ACC foe since 2012.

Texas Tech (8-1) claimed the Red Raider Classic last weekend to wrap up a 4-0 homestand in which it swept all four opponents. Sophomore outside hitter Emily Hill was named tournament MVP while senior defensive specialist Kate Klepetka and sophomore outside hitter Chandler Atwood were all-tournament selections.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Red Raiders face Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina and Georgia Southern on roadtrip

    Texas Tech prepares for tough slate on East Coast

    Texas Tech prepares for tough slate on East Coast

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-13 21:13:37 GMT
    Provided by Texas Tech AthleticsProvided by Texas Tech Athletics

    The Texas Tech volleyball team will take on a slew of power conference opponents this weekend in its final tune up before Big 12 play starting next week.

    The Texas Tech volleyball team will take on a slew of power conference opponents this weekend in its final tune up before Big 12 play starting next week.

  • Roaring 20: Indians tie AL record with 20th straight win

    Roaring 20: Indians tie AL record with 20th straight win

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-09-13 02:17:38 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-09-13 16:01:12 GMT

    Indians equal AL record with 20th straight win, matching 2002 "Moneyball" Athletics.

    Indians equal AL record with 20th straight win, matching 2002 "Moneyball" Athletics.

  • KliffNotes: Heading into Arizona State game

    KliffNotes: Heading into Arizona State game

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-09-13 00:24:56 GMT
    KliffNotes (Source: KCBD Graphic)KliffNotes (Source: KCBD Graphic)

    Coach Kingsbury has a message for fans ahead of Saturday's game against Arizona State: "We know it's a good football team coming in here. We know it'll take our best shot to beat them," Kingsbury said. "It's a night game. We need it to be packed, need it to be loud, need it to be rocking. They had a great atmosphere last year, so we hope all those things are going our way and that we can execute at a high level."

    Coach Kingsbury has a message for fans ahead of Saturday's game against Arizona State: "We know it's a good football team coming in here. We know it'll take our best shot to beat them," Kingsbury said. "It's a night game. We need it to be packed, need it to be loud, need it to be rocking. They had a great atmosphere last year, so we hope all those things are going our way and that we can execute at a high level."

    •   
Powered by Frankly