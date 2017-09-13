Texas Tech prepares for tough slate on East Coast

The Texas Tech volleyball team will take on a slew of power conference opponents this weekend in its final tune up before Big 12 play starting next week.

The Red Raiders visit Athens, Ga., for a matchup with Georgia on Thursday. Then Tech heads to the Clemson Challenge facing Clemson on Friday. On Saturday, it's a doubleheader featuring South Carolina and Georgia Southern.

With trips to the Gulf of Mexico and the West Coast already under its belt, Texas Tech heads to the East Coast to challenge an SEC opponent for the first time since 2010. Similarly, Tech’s match against Clemson will mark its first against an ACC foe since 2012.

Texas Tech (8-1) claimed the Red Raider Classic last weekend to wrap up a 4-0 homestand in which it swept all four opponents. Sophomore outside hitter Emily Hill was named tournament MVP while senior defensive specialist Kate Klepetka and sophomore outside hitter Chandler Atwood were all-tournament selections.

