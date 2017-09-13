Lubbock ISD home to nine National Merit Semifinalists

Provided by Lubbock ISD

Lubbock ISD is home to nine National Merit Semifinalists in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program, released today by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation officials.

Lubbock ISD is the only public school district in Lubbock County with National Merit Semifinalists and has more Semifinalists than Abilene, Amarillo, Midland, Odessa and San Angelo combined. Of the approximate 1.6 million students taking the qualifying exam nationwide, these students are among the nationwide pool of Semifinalists representing less than one percent of all U.S. high school seniors.

All nine of the National Merit Semifinalists are from Lubbock High School: Soohyun Chae, Georgeanna Gaines, Haoting Huo, Michael Lee, Aiswarya Pillai, Andrew Yan, Amy Yang, Shao-Lon Yeh and Jin Yeo.

One student, Soohyun Chae, earned a perfect score in Reading. Chae, along with Georgeanna Gaines, Haoting Huo, Aiswarya Pillai, Andrew Yan, Amy Yang, Shao-Lon Yeh and Jin Yeo, earned perfect scores in Writing. Michael Lee, Amy Yang and Jin Yeo all received perfect scores in Math.

All individual scores ranged from 221 to 226 with 228 being a perfect score. Soohyun Chae, Amy Yang and Jin Yeo received perfect scores in two of the three subjects.

National Merit Semifinalists have the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships, worth approximately $32 million, that will be offered next spring.