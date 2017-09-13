TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle accident on South Loop between Indi - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle accident on South Loop between Indiana & University

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on South Loop 289 between Indiana and University.

Our crew can see three vehicles with visible damage. Early reports say as many as six vehicles may be involved.

The area is down to two lanes eastbound.

We'll continue to update this story as details are confirmed.

