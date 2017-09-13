Cross County treks to Round Rock for Texas Invitational

Texas Tech cross country is set for its third meet of the season, as they head to Round Rock, Texas, for the Texas Invitational set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The course, located at Old Settler’s Park, will be a 6K for the men and a 4K for the women. The women’s run will take place at approximately 7 p.m.

Last weekend, Tech hosted the Texas Tech Open in which they finished in third place for the women and sixth place for the men.

The No. 3 finish came from transfer Nokuthula Dlamini, who paced a 5k time of 18:34.60. Clark Blunt was the sixth-place finisher on the men’s side, running the course in 26:09.50.

Next up, the Red Raiders will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Chile Pepper Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 30.

