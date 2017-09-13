Cross County treks to Round Rock for Texas Invitational

A few fans seated above the Green Monster held a sign denouncing racism during the fourth inning of Boston's game against Oakland at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.
Since 2004, the Red Raiders have started every football season 2-0, except last year. Arizona State topped Texas Tech 68-55 to end the streak.
A priceless reaction from LHS Coach Chris Softley inspired Fuddruckers to create a new scholarship...
Texas Tech cross country is set for its third meet of the season, as they head to Round Rock, Texas, for the Texas Invitational set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
The Texas Tech volleyball team will take on a slew of power conference opponents this weekend in its final tune up before Big 12 play starting next week.
