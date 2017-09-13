Pilot uses personal helicopter to find missing child

Two Democratic lawmakers release documents showing former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to report a June 2015 trip to the Middle East on his security clearance questionnaire.
A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli are bad enough to put him behind bars.
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
Another very hot day for the South Plains, possibly a record-setting day for some communities as highs could hit the century mark.
