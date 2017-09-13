Fuddruckers creates Pete Christy Exciting Tough Talk Scholarship

The Exciting Tough Talk Contest brought to you by Fuddruckers and Wellington State Bank counts the number of times High School Coaches say certain words during the Pigskin Previews.

This year it was tough, exciting, ready and kids. Many coaches try to not say the words. However, for the second straight year, all 76 coaches said at least one of the words.

For Lubbock Christian's Chris Softley, who's in his second year leading the Eagles, he tried to not to use any of the words, but caught himself saying excited and then had a priceless reaction.

"We're excited for the opportunities we get. Darn it, I said excited. You're going to do that ticker. I hate that. Does Fuddruckers make a donation for that or what? How does that work? The more I say that is it better for someone. Is it like a charity donation?"

Fuddruckers Mickey Rogers and Daniel Stanton saw what Coach Softley said and a great idea was born. Mickey called me to let me know they wanted to start a scholarship.

"We will donate a dollar for every tough, exciting, kid. I think it ended up being 855 so we rounded it up to 1000 and we will give out $1,000 in scholarships to some deserving man or woman in the South Plains."

Mickey deferred to me on who will receive the money for the Fuddruckers Pete Christy Exciting Tough Talk Scholarship and the details on how it will be handed out.

"I'm going to let you decide that. We will either do $1,000 to one individual or two $500 scholarships. We will let Pete decide."

Initial thoughts are to have potential recipients (Seniors) write to me about how excited and tough they are about as they head on to college and how a scholarship will help their journey.

Upon hearing his reaction started a scholarship that will benefit kids for years to come through the Exciting Tough Talk Contest, Chris Softley was amazed by this blessing and used all four words from the contest in the process.

"I'm excited that Fuddruckers is going to bless some tough West Texas kids. I'm ready to see this scholarship take off. I'm humbled and grateful."

So the Fuddruckers Pete Christy Exciting Tough Talk Scholarship is born. That's really awesome!

I want to personally thank Fuddruckers for starting this terrific opportunity for our area athletes.

