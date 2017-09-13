Earl Washington sentenced to 70 years for 2007 shooting - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Earl Washington sentenced to 70 years for 2007 shooting

Earl Washington (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Earl Washington (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The man convicted of killing a rival gang member 10 years ago has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Earl Washington was handed that sentence by Judge William Eichman in a Lubbock courtroom on Wednesday.

34-year-old Washington was convicted in the September 2007 shooting death of 28-year-old John Wilkerson.

Now, Washington will have to serve at least 35 years, half his sentence... before he could be eligible for parole.

