Record heat Thursday?

Another very hot day for the South Plains, possibly a record-setting day for some communities as highs could hit the century mark.

A few areas may exceed 100 degrees for afternoon highs on Thursday afternoon.

Friday will bring more clouds and a slight decrease in afternoon highs with readings in the upper 80s to low 90s. The 'cooling' trend will continue into the weekend with highs staying in the mid to upper 80s Saturday into Monday of next week.

Along with those lower weekend temps, rain could return to the South Plains late Friday afternoon and again by Saturday. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast from Friday night through early next week.

Area high school football games and even the Texas Tech game may be impacted by showers or isolated storms, but chances are low at this point.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.