Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the storm.
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the storm.
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.
"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," top Congressional democrats said in a statement.
"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," top Congressional democrats said in a statement.
Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.
Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.