Lubbock City Council to consider LP&L rates, discuss NELCDC funding at Thursday meeting

Lubbock City Council members are expected to tackle a wide variety of issues at their Thursday meeting.

They'll start by honoring first responders who helped with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, then they'll vote on the city's budget, and set the tax rate for fiscal year 2017/2018.

The council will also consider a resolution adopting the electric rate for LP&L. City leaders will discuss the recent City of Lubbock Utilities town hall meetings, where residents were given the opportunity to meet with city personnel and discuss their LP&L bills. Many residents say they saw their bills increase substantially over the summer.

Also on the agenda, there will be a discussion on the allocation and use of the North and East Lubbock Neighborhood and Infrastructure fund.

After years of questions about its funding and ability to account for spending, the NELCDC may see a vote to end its funding in Thursday's council meeting.

NELCDC has requested $354,000 for its 2017/2018 budget, but recent council work sessions have focused on the organization spending 92 percent of its budget on administrative costs.

The council is expected to discuss NELCDC during their work session at 2:30 p.m. and vote on funding during the regular council meeting at 5:15 p.m.

That meeting will be held at City Hall on 13th and Avenue Q.

