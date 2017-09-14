Bipolar disorder or mood swings in kids?

Young people who've been infected with the H1N1 swine flu virus may be at increased risk for type 1 diabetes, a new study suggests.
A breast cancer patient's choice of surgeon can have a major effect on her treatment, according to a new study.
Although older people have the highest suicide rates in the United States, a new study finds suicide attempts by younger adults -- especially those with mental disorders and less education -- are now on the rise.
During the nine months of pregnancy, many pregnant women have wondered -- would one or two glasses of wine really put my baby at risk?
Excess belly fat increases older women's risk of some cancers, new research suggests.
Are you a hardcore coffee drinker?
If so, you’re not alone - most adults in the United States still prefer coffee, making it America’s morning beverage of choice.
Despite a growing list of debilitating symptoms during the final months of life, most seniors never receive end-of-life hospice care -- or they delay doing so until their last few weeks of life, new research finds.
