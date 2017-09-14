Lockney, Floydada get ready to battle for the 100th time

Bragging rights will ensue after Friday night lights, especially in Floyd County. It's the 100th meeting between Lockney and Floydada and whoever wins will bring home the trophy.
Here's Pete with your high school football scores for Thursday night.
The South Plains chapter of Special Olympics Texas is still searching for a rare Red Raiders football helmet that was stolen from their offices.
A few fans seated above the Green Monster held a sign denouncing racism during the fourth inning of Boston's game against Oakland at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.
Since 2004, the Red Raiders have started every football season 2-0, except last year. Arizona State topped Texas Tech 68-55 to end the streak.
