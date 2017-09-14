Lockney, Floydada get ready to battle for the 100th time

Bragging rights will ensue after Friday night lights, especially in Floyd County. It's the 100th meeting between Lockney and Floydada and whoever wins will bring home the trophy.

Floydada currently leads the series with 64 wins, but Lockney has a new turf field, as well as a new Head Coach in Richard Jackson. The longhorns are looking to bring home the Floyd County Championship.

Lockney is 1-1, while the Whirlwinds are young with only 6 seniors and trying to pick up their first win of the season after falling to 0-2.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. in Lockney.

