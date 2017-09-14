Increasing rain chances, cooler temps coming this weekend - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Increasing rain chances, cooler temps coming this weekend

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Some changes just in time for the weekend, including increasing rain chances and slightly cooler afternoon temps on the South Plains.

It will still be hot Friday with highs from low 90s in Lubbock to near 100 in the southern South Plains.

On Saturday and Sunday the highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s with additional cloud cover.

Those clouds could result in some scattered showers and storms during high school football games Friday night and also in the Texas Tech game Saturday night. That in turn may trigger some lightning delays for area games both nights.

While severe storms are not expected the usual of lightning, strong winds and some hail will be possible with a few isolated storms.

The rain chances will continue through most of next week with the afternoon temps in the 80s.

