Texas Tech cross country snaps a pair of second place finishes

Texas Tech cross country participated at the Texas Invitational this evening at Old Settlers Park, where they swept the second-place spots on both the men’s and women’s side.

The men tallied 50 points while the women came in at a total of 56 points.

Nokuthula Dlamini had another top finish for the women, matching the team finish at No. 2, pacing the 4,000-meter trail in a time of 14:13.53. This marked Dlamini’s second top-3 finish out of the three meets at which she has competed this season.

Following Dlamini were teammates Bret Leigh Nance, Jasmine Torres, Lauren Offerman and Taryn Otto, respectively, in the 12-15 spots.

Shea Whatley led the men in the 6,000-meter run, clocking a 19:10.71 pace to take 16th. Whatley was closely trailed by teammates Steven Alvarez, Joacim Zuniga and Clark Blunt in 13th-15th.

The Red Raiders competed in the 4k and 6k races against Ouachita Baptist, Prairie View A&M, Texas, TCU, Texas Southern and UTSA.

Next up, the Red Raiders will cross state lines to head to the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday, September 23.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.