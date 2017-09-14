Red Raider volleyball falls in four at Georgia

Texas Tech volleyball’s four-match win streak came to an end Thursday evening as Georgia claimed a 3-1 victory over the Red Raiders at the Ramsey Center in Athens, Ga.

The Red Raiders (8-2) came out firing and won the opening set behind a .325 attack percentage, but hit just .155 the rest of the way as Georgia (9-3) came back to win 26-28, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22.

“It was the overall effect of their serve and they had a couple of outside hitters that were really hot tonight,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “Give them a lot of credit, they played really good volleyball on the Georgia side and we didn’t look like ourselves on our first touch. We’ve got to dig in, recover and decide how we’re going to process this to turn it into a better result tomorrow.”

Tech moves up the road to the Palmetto State for the Clemson Challenge. The Red Raiders take on Clemson Friday at 6 p.m. CT on ACC Network Extra prior to a Saturday doubleheader against South Carolina and Georgia Southern.

