Box of free food every month for life

2,000 senior citizens will receive a box of free food every month for the rest of their lives, starting in October.

The effort steaming from a new program by The South Plains Food Bank and The Commodity Supplemental Food Program to help provide low-income elderly individuals with nutritious, USDA foods.

Before you can be selected--- you need first need to qualify. Anyone who wishes to participate must be 60 years or older, and make less than $1,300 a month.

At the screening you will be asked to provide a proof of income, a state ID, and a proof of residence.

The screenings will take place at the following locations:

Friday, September 15th from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Cameron Court Apartments at 1001 N Indiana Ave

Monday, September 18th from 1:30-3 p.m. at Lubbock Impact at 2707 34th St

Tuesday, September 19th from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Dream Center, at 1111 30th St

Wednesday, September 20th from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Holy Ghost Victory Praise at 101 E Tulane St

Tuesday, September 26th from 10:30am- depends at Mae Simmons at 2004 Oak Ave

You do not have to live at each screening location to attend the screening being held.

Each month organizers will deliver the boxes to the specific screening site where the participant was screened originally, this is where the boxes need to be picked up.

This will not take away anyone's accessibility of food from the South Plains Food Bank.

Each box is based off of the My Plate Food Guide, and weighs around 35 pounds.