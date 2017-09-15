Local group to host Mexican independence day events

A two-day celebration starting Friday and going into Saturday will be hosted by Fiestas del Llano, Inc. for Mexican Independence Day.

Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. Friday with a grito de dolores cremony in the Landwer-Manicapelli House located within the Hispanic Culture Center at 2525 Cesar Chavez Dr. There is no finish time for this event.

At 10 a.m. Saturday a parade will start near Broadway and Avenue V and will travel east up to Avenue M, east of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot. There will also be the crowning of the 2017 Reina Hispana de Lubbock.

Afterward, the main celebration will be hosted at the Reagor-Dykes Outdoor Stage at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts Plaza located at 1215 Avenue J. This will also consist of local bands with traditional mariachi groups, folk dancers and various food vendors.

All events are free to the public. More information can be found on the Fiesta del Llano website.

