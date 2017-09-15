Lubbock man sentenced to 20 years in fentanyl case

A U.S. district court judge has sentenced 32-year-old Brian Landon Brown to 20 years in federal prison for one count of conspiracy to distribute and posses with intent to distribute Furanyl Fentanyl.

Brown's sentence comes after a guilty plea he made in June, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release. He has been in police custody since he was arrested in May.

Plea documents show that in the summer of 2016 the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Lubbock Police Department received a tip regarding a large-scale drug ring distributing fentanyl and fentanyl analogues in the Lubbock area. Authorities then learned Brown was one of the largest distributors in Lubbock.

Reports indicated he was selling around 10 grams of Furanyl Fentanyl per day.

On Oct. 6 Brown sold that fentanyl to a 26-year-old male who was discovered in his residence unconscious the next day. After 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 that man was pronounced dead and the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office found the cause of death was drug toxicity from Furanyl Fentanyl.

An investigation into the cause of death led police to Brown but he was arrested on Oct. 17 on an unrelated warrant and at the time of his arrest he had .291 grams of the fentanyl on him.

“Fentanyl and its analogues are extremely potent synthetic opioids that can be 30 to 40 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times more powerful than morphine,” U.S. Attorney John Parker said in a news release. “As sadly proved to be the case here, it is also extremely deadly and failure to stop those who sell it is simply not an option.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.