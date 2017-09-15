Tech livestock, meat judging take second at National Barrow Show

Both the Texas Tech livestock and meat judging teams finished second at the National Barrow Show in Austin, Minnesota.

The livestock team was within one point of taking the overall title, according to a Tech news release. The team fell behind Western Illinois University with 3,205 points and had three individuals finishing in the top 20 spot overall.

Meat judging finished second behind Kansas State University with 3,037 points. Coming into this semester the meat judging is hoping for a fifth national title this decade and a third within the past five years.

The livestock team also starts the season as a two-time defending national champion.

All statistics regarding individual events can be found on the Tech website.

