TRAFFIC ALERT: West-bound traffic closed temporarily after wreck on 50th

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Emergency officials inspect a vehicle after it crashed near 1910 50th St. (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD) Emergency officials inspect a vehicle after it crashed near 1910 50th St. (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A sliver Ford Mustang has crashed near a McDonald's located at 1910 50th St. 

West-bound lanes of traffic are closed at this time from Avenue S to Avenue T, but the eastern lanes are open near 50th Street. One female has been transported with non-life-threatening injuries after the jaws of life were used to remover her from the vehicle.

KCBD will update this story as more information becomes available. 

