TRAFFIC ALERT: West-bound traffic closed temporarily after wreck on 50th

A sliver Ford Mustang has crashed near a McDonald's located at 1910 50th St.

West-bound lanes of traffic are closed at this time from Avenue S to Avenue T, but the eastern lanes are open near 50th Street. One female has been transported with non-life-threatening injuries after the jaws of life were used to remover her from the vehicle.

KCBD will update this story as more information becomes available.

