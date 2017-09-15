Hockley County warns of local IRS scams - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hockley County warns of local IRS scams

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: Facebook Source: Facebook
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office has released a warning to the residents around the area to be aware of scam artists who are posing as people from the Internal Revenue Service.

A resident in the county was scammed out of $2,000, according to a Facebook post from the Hockley County Sheriff's Office. The victim said someone posing as an IRS agent called them saying they owed back taxes.

The caller gave an amount of money owed and told the victim payments could be made with money cards. 

The sheriff's office is reiterating the fact that IRS agents will not call and threaten taxpayers with arrest or other similar actions. They will also not ask people to purchase money cards to pay them back.

Representatives from the sheriff's office are asking people to vigilant and aware of any scams. More information about tax scams can be found on the IRS website

