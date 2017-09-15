End Zone Scores: 9/15

Here's Pete with your high school football scores for Friday night.
Guthrie
Aspermont
Borden County 62
Clavert 0
Post
Coleman
Abernathy
Dimmitt
Caprock
Estacado
Denver City
Fort Stockton
Bovina
Friona
Klondike
Grandfalls
Boys Ranch
Hale Center
Valley
Happy
Amherst
Hart
Lueders-Avoca
Hermleigh
Silverton
Higgins
Anton
Ira
Roosevelt
Lamesa
Wilson 1
Lazbuddie 0
Plainview Christian
Lefors
Andrews
Levelland
Idalou
Littlefield
Floydada
Lockney
Westbrook
Loop
Kress
Lorenzo
Frenship
Lubbock Cooper
Lubbock Christian
Morton
Brownfield
Muleshoe
Ropes
O'Donnell
Coronado
Odessa
Farwell
Olton
McLean
Paducah
Patton Springs
Paducah JV
Nazareth
Petersburg
Wink
Plains
Smyer
Ralls
Monterey
Randall
Wellman-Union 0
Richland Springs 62
New Home
Sands
Tulia
Seminole
Greenwood
Shallowater
New Deal
Slaton
Whiteface
Southland
Meadow
Sterling City
Crosbyton
Sudan
Seagraves
Sundown
Springlake-Earth
Tahoka
Motley County
White Deer
All Saints
Whitharral
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration policies.
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.