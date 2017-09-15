Tech vs. ASU watchable on different channels - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Tech vs. ASU watchable on different channels

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
The Arizona State University vs. Texas Tech University football game will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday and for those people who are not able to go to Jones AT&T Stadium have a few different options from home.

Those who want to listen to the game can listen on the Tune In app, Sirius XM channel 93 and, or 97.3 FM. 

There are also various television apps or stations people can watch the game through. People can watch on SuddenLink channel 39, Dish Network channel 444-453 or 473-478, Fios by Verizon 77/577, DirectTV 676-1, Xfinity 110 and,or AT&T 1754-1756. 

