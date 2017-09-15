Weekend storms?

Some heat for your weekend and a chance for some showers and storms. Daytime temperatures will continue in the range of 88-93 degrees for all of the south plains.

The lower temps in the northwest and warmer temps in the southeast. Scattered clouds with mostly south winds at 10-20 mph during the afternoons this weekend.

As for the rain chances, isolated storms possible in the afternoon and a chance of some activity during the Texas Tech football game Saturday evening. Rain chances look better in the overnight period Saturday into early Sunday with another slight chance on Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances will extend from the weekend into next week with the possible addition of tropical moisture from a system now along the Baja California coast.

Weekday temperatures will remain in the 80s to low 90s into next week.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.