Legally blind students perform during the Lubbock-Cooper vs. Frenship game

A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration...
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
A judge has acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of a black man.
Indians' winning streak stopped at 22 with 4-3 loss to Royals.
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
