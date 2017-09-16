Central Lubbock shooting leaves one seriously injured

Lubbock police are investigating a late night shooting on 17th Street and Avenue M.

The incident happened Friday night around 10:49 p.m..

Police say they were called to the location for a report of shots fired. When they arrived a person approached them with a gunshot wound.

They were transported to UMC with serious injuries.

Officers have not been able to locate a suspect as of Saturday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

