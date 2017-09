It is the second game of the season for Kliff Kingsbury's Red Raiders as they come off of a bye week.

This week's opponent, Arizona State University, was able to overtake Texas Tech last year. This time around the Red Raiders are expecting a different outcome.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Follow Pete's Tweets live throughout the game.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.