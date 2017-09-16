Lubbock police searching for suspect in Sept. 15 shooting

The Lubbock Police Department has identified 36-year-old Sergio Nevarez-Rodriguez as the victim of a Friday night shooting.

At the moment police have no person in custody related to this crime, according to a news release from LPD.

Around 10:45 p.m. Friday police went to 13th Street and Avenue O after hearing gunshots around that area. Less than five minutes later police dispatched then received a call saying there was a stabbing near that same area.

Once police arrived they found Nevarez-Rodriguez with a gunshot wound. It was later determined that there was no stabbing in the area, though, just the shooting in which Nevarez-Rodriguez was the only victim.

Nevarez-Rodriguez was taken to University Medical Center where he remains in critical, but stable, condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this incident to call its Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

