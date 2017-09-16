At'l Do Farms opens maze for 17th year

With a new theme, At'l Do Farms, located at 6323 FM 1294, has opened it's doors today for the 17th year.

This year's theme is titled "the fabric of life" and revolves around cotton. Beside the main attraction, it's corn maze, the farm also includes a pumpkin patch, hay rides, horse-back riding, and a corn cannon among other things.

However, this year they also have new bathroom facilities and kettle corn. Pricing and ticket information can be found on its website at www.atldofarms.com.

