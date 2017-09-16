At'l Do Farms opens maze for 17th year

Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.
Jury finds Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to appease horror character Slender Man.
British authorities are searching for suspects in the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people as hundreds of soldiers are being deployed across the country.
With a new theme, At'l Do Farms, located at 6323 FM 1294, has opened it's doors today for the 17th year.
The Lubbock Police Department has identified 36-year-old Sergio Nevarez-Rodriguez as the victim of a Friday night shooting.
