Tech 21, ASU 10 in second quarter

It is the second game of the season for Kliff Kingsbury's Red Raiders as they come off of a bye week.
This week's opponent was able to overtake Texas Tech last year. This time around the Red Raiders are expecting a different outcome. After a rain delay the Red Raiders went on the field to go up against the Sundevils at 8:05 p.m.
With 7:48 left in the first quarter ASU kicked a 44-yard field goal, putting them on the board. But with a bit over four minutes left Tech Quarterback Nic Shimonek threw a 12-yard pass to KeKe Coutee for a Red Raider touchdown.
Then Shimonek threw one to Cameron Batson for another touchdown. ASU then loss possession of the ball after a fumble giving Tech the chance to pass another one in with around four seconds in the first quarter.
But after a long haul the Sundevils put up a touchdown with less than 12 minutes in the second quarter.
Follow Pete's Tweets live throughout the game for live updates.
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.