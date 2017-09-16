Tech 21, ASU 10 in second quarter

It is the second game of the season for Kliff Kingsbury's Red Raiders as they come off of a bye week.

This week's opponent was able to overtake Texas Tech last year. This time around the Red Raiders are expecting a different outcome. After a rain delay the Red Raiders went on the field to go up against the Sundevils at 8:05 p.m.

With 7:48 left in the first quarter ASU kicked a 44-yard field goal, putting them on the board. But with a bit over four minutes left Tech Quarterback Nic Shimonek threw a 12-yard pass to KeKe Coutee for a Red Raider touchdown.

Then Shimonek threw one to Cameron Batson for another touchdown. ASU then loss possession of the ball after a fumble giving Tech the chance to pass another one in with around four seconds in the first quarter.

But after a long haul the Sundevils put up a touchdown with less than 12 minutes in the second quarter.

