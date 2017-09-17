Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in central Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in central Lubbock

By Sydney Kessler, Reporter
One person is dead after a late night hit and run in Central Lubbock.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Avenue A,  between east Coronado Drive and 30th street, around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived they found a person in the middle of the road, later determining they were struck by two separate vehicles.

Neither of those drivers have been located.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Lubbock Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating. 

