Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in central Lubbock

The eruption of violence late Saturday followed a day of noisy but non-violent demonstrations at suburban shopping malls.
One person is dead after a late night hit and run in Central Lubbock. Police were called to the 2900 block of Avenue A, between east Coronado Drive and 30th street, around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.
Jury finds Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to appease horror character Slender Man.
Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.
